Anitta fans ask for the singer’s song on the soundtrack of ‘Barbie’

For many, the big cinema release in 2023 will be the release of ‘Barbie’, in July 2023. But, in addition to the expectation for the live action, Brazilian fans have chosen a song that would be perfect for the film: ‘Versions of me’ , by Anita.

Since the first official trailer for the production was released, this Tuesday (4/4), the public has been making several versions of the teaser with Poderosa’s music. This is because, in the images, we saw that, in Barbieland, there are several Barbies, each with a different appearance, profession and personality. Which would have everything to do with ‘Version of me’. In an excerpt from the song, Anitta asks: “Do you want all these versions of me?”.

The idea fell in love with the public, who have already created several versions of the trailer using the Brazilian soundtrack. Other TikTok users used the song to blend live action footage with old doll animations. In the 24 hours following the release of the trailer, the song was high on the platform, gaining thousands of publications. Meet some:

To increase fan speculation, Anitta made a publication in which she dubs the song while watching the trailer with her song. “Is it coming?”, Internet users ask.

Even if it’s not with “Version of me”, Anitta should be part of the film’s soundtrack. That’s because the hit “Boys don’t cry” is on the movie’s playlist on Spotify, created by Topsify Movies. In addition to the Brazilian, the list features songs by Madonna, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.

The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryas Gosling, directed by Greta Gerwig, responsible for features such as ‘Lady bird – it’s time to fly’ and ‘Little women’. The production premieres on the big screen on July 21.