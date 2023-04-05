Anitta is thrilled to meet Mariah Carey | news from mexico

SAO PAULO.- The Brazilian singer Anitta, one of the Latin pop artists with the greatest international projection, was moved by chance meeting her great idol, Mariah Carey, in the city of Aspen (EU), as published this Sunday on her social networks.

“I crucée with the reason why I always wanted to be an artist and changed my life. What a crazy feeling, what a Christmas gift. .

“I’ve commented a million times on my passion and idolatry for her. I never had money to follow her like the big fan I am (when I got money, what I didn’t have was time). nights singing his songs. And, suddenly, he destined us in the same place”, he explained.

“I don’t understand Portuguese, but I want you”, says Carey while grabbing the hand of an emotional Anitta, the current queen of pop in Brazil.

The 26-year-old Brazilian enjoys a few days of vacation in Aspen, where she has been able to enjoy the famous ski slopes, according to what she published on her social networks.

This week, Mariah Carey reached the first place on the list of most sold items in the United States published by the musical magazine Billboard with “All I want for Christmas is you”, twenty-five years after its release.