Anitta travels the world with Black Eyed Peas and El Alfa in the video for “SIMPLY THE BEST”

She is international! Anita is back in another successful partnership with the group black Eyed Peason the single “SIMPLY THE BEST”which also brings the special participation of the Caribbean singer El Alfa. The single that arrived this Friday (28), came accompanied by a super animated music video and full of choreography.

“SIMPLY THE BEST” arrives bringing a visual with the combination of unique styles, in a song ready for the dance floor. At the same time that Anita appears bringing all her Brazilian power, El Alfa brings the flavor of the Dominican Republic and black Eyed Peas exudes the laid-back confidence of Los Angeles.

The music video brings the stars into a fun mood, traveling through their respective countries with lots of animation and choreography. Watch:

It is worth mentioning that “SIMPLY THE BEST” is the second single from “ELEVATION”next album by black Eyed Peaswhich is scheduled for release next Friday, November 11, 2022.

In addition to bringing this partnership with Anita It is El AlfaO black Eyed Peas expands its boundaries once more, and unites in more heavy-duty collaborations. names like Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Bella Poarch, Anuell AA, Nicole Scherzinger, Shakira, Ozuna and others are also confirmed.

“SIMPLY THE BEST” continues to publicize “ELEVATION”which was preceded by “DON’T YOU WORRY”single that brings Shakira It is David Guetta as special appearances. Remembering that the album arrives with 15 tracks in total, and the full tracklist was released by black Eyed Peason the social networks.