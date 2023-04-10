Aniversariantes da semana de 16 a 22 de abril

16 de abril: O cantor Bobby Vinton tem 88 anos. O cantor e político do Midnight Oil Peter Garrett tem 70. A atriz Ellen Barkin tem 69. O ator Michel Gill (“Mr. Robot”, “House of Cards”) tem 63. O cantor e baixista Jason Scheff (Chicago) tem 61 anos. O cantor Jimmy Osmond tem 60. O cantor David Pirner, do Soul Asylum, tem 59. O ator Jon Cryer tem 58. O ator e comediante Martin Lawrence tem 58. O ator Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) tem 52. Ator Lukas Haas tem 47 anos. A atriz da Broadway Kelli O’Hara tem 47. A atriz Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) tem 21.

17 de abril: O ator David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) tem 81 anos. O músico Jan Hammer tem 75. A atriz Olivia Hussey tem 72. O ator Clarke Peters (“Treme”) tem 71. O rapper Afrika Bambaataa tem 66. O ator Sean Bean (“ O Senhor dos Anéis”) tem 64 anos. O ator Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” ″O Artista”) tem 61 anos. O cantor Maynard James Keenan, da Tool and of Puscifer, tem 59. A atriz Lela Rochon tem 59. O ator William Mapother (“ Lost”) tem 58. A atriz Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) tem 56. O ator Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” ″Lost”) tem 56. A atriz Kimberly Elise tem 56. A cantora Liz Phair tem 56. O rapper e ator Redman tem 53 anos. A atriz Jennifer Garner tem 51. A cantora Victoria Beckham, das Spice Girls, tem 49. A atriz Lindsay Korman (“All My Children”, “Passions”) tem 45. A atriz Tate Ellington (“The Brave”, “Quantico”) tem 44. O ator Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) tem 42 anos. O ator Rooney Mara (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) tem 38. A atriz Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) tem 27.

18 de abril: O ator Robert Hooks tem 86 anos. A atriz Hayley Mills tem 77. A atriz Dorothy Lyman (“Mama’s Family”) tem 76. A atriz Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) tem 76. O tecladista Walt Richmond, do The Tractors, tem 76. O ator James Woods tem 76 anos. O baixista Jim Scholten, de Sawyer Brown, tem 71. O ator Rick Moranis tem 70. O ator Eric Roberts tem 67. A atriz Melody Thomas Scott (“Young and the Restless”) tem 67. O ator John James (“Dynasty”, ″The Colbys”) tem 67. O baixista Les Pattinson de Echo and the Bunnymen tem 65. A atriz Jane Leeves (“Hot In Cleveland,” ″Fraiser”) tem 62. O ventríloquo Jeff Dunham tem 61. O apresentador de talk show Conan O’Brien tem 60. O ator Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) tem 60 anos. A atriz Maria Bello tem 56. A atriz Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) Tem 55. O ator David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) tem 55. Ator O rapper Fredro Starr do Onyx (“Moesha”) tem 52 anos. O ator David Tennant (“Harry Potter e o Cálice de Fogo”) tem 52. O guitarrista Mark Tremonti do Creed e do Alter Bridge tem 49. A cantora Trina do Trina and Tamara tem 49. A atriz Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) tem 47. O ator Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) tem 46. A personalidade da TV Kourtney Kardashian tem 44. A atriz America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) tem 39. Ator Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) tem 38 anos. A atriz Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) tem 36. A atriz Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) tem 35. A atriz Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) tem 34. A atriz Britt Robertson ( “Under the Dome”) tem 33 anos. A atriz Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” ″Nashville”) tem 31. O cantor Nathan Sykes de The Wanted tem 30. O ator Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) tem 29.

19 de abril: A atriz Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”, “Father Knows Best”) tem 86 anos. O tecladista Alan Price, do The Animals, tem 81 anos. O ator Tim Curry, 77. 76. O ator Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) tem 71 anos. O ator Tom Wood (“The Fugitive”, “Ulee’s Gold”) tem 60. O co-fundador da Death Row Records, Suge Knight, tem 58. A cantora country Bekka Bramlett, da Bekka and Billy tem 55. O ator Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) tem 55. O ator Ashley Judd tem 55. O cantor Luis Miguel tem 53. A atriz Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) tem 51. A atriz Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) tem 51. A cantora Madeleine Peyroux tem 49. O ator James Franco tem 45. A atriz Kate Hudson tem 44. O ator Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episódios II e III”) tem 42. A atriz Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che”, ″Maria Full of Grace”) tem 42. O ator Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) tem 41. A atriz Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) tem 40. O baterista Steve Johnson, do Alabama Shakes, tem 38. O ator Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) tem 36. .

20 de abril: O ator George Takei (“Star Trek”) tem 86 anos. O cantor Johnny Tillotson tem 85. O ator Ryan O’Neal tem 82. O músico de bluegrass Doyle Lawson, de Doyle Lawson e Quicksilver, tem 78. O tecladista Craig Frost, do Grand Funk Railroad, tem 75 anos. A atriz Veronica Cartwright (série de TV “24 Horas: O Legado, do filme “Aliens”) tem 74 anos. A atriz Jessica Lange tem 74. O ator Clint Howard tem 64. O ator Crispin Glover tem 59. O ator Andy Serkis (“O Senhor dos Anéis”) tem 59 anos. O cantor country Wade Hayes tem 54 anos. O ator Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) tem 53. A atriz Carmen Electra tem 51. O ator Joey Lawrence (“Blossom”, “Brotherly Love”) tem 47. O multi-instrumentista Clay Cook, do Zac Brown Band tem 45 anos. O ator Clayne Crawford (série de TV “Arma Mortífera”) tem 45. O ator Tim Jo (“The Neighbours”) tem 39. O ator Carlos Valdes (série de TV “The Flash) tem 34.

21 de abril: A atriz Elaine May tem 91 anos. A cantora Iggy Pop tem 76. A atriz Patti LuPone tem 74. O ator Tony Danza tem 72. O ator James Morrison (“24”) tem 69. A atriz Andie MacDowell tem 65. Cantor Robert Smith do The Cure tem 64 anos. O guitarrista Michael Timmins, do Cowboy Junkies, tem 64. O ator e diretor John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) tem 60. O rapper Michael Franti, do Spearhead, tem 57. O ator Leslie Silva (“In the Dark”, “Providence ”) tem 55. O ator Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) tem 54. O cantor Glen Hansard tem 53. O comediante Rob Riggle tem 53. A comediante Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) tem 53. O guitarrista David Brenner do Theory Of A Deadman tem 45 anos. O ator James McAvoy (“O Último Rei da Escócia”, ″As Crônicas de Nárnia”) tem 44. O ator Terrence J (“Think Like a Man”) tem 41. O ator Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) tem 35 anos. O ator Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) tem 32. A cantora Sydney Sierota, da Echosmith, tem 26.

22 de abril: O ator Jack Nicholson tem 86 anos. O cantor Mel Carter tem 84. O cantor country Cleve Francis tem 78. O diretor John Waters tem 77. O cantor Peter Frampton tem 73. O cantor Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) tem 72. O ator Joseph Bottoms tem 69 anos. O ator Ryan Stiles (“The Drew Carey Show”) tem 64. O comediante Byron Allen (“Real People”) tem 62. O ator Chris Makepeace tem 59. O guitarrista Fletcher Dragge, do Pennywise, tem 57. O ator Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“ The Good Wife,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) tem 57. A atriz Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) tem 56. A personalidade da TV Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) tem 56. A cantora country Heath Wright of Ricochet tem 56. A cantora country Kellie Coffey tem 52 anos. O ator Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) tem 52. O baixista Shavo Odadjian, do System Of A Down, tem 49. O cantor e guitarrista Daniel Johns, do Silverchair, tem 44. O ator Malcolm Barrett (série de TV “Timeless”) tem 43. Ator Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire”, “Smallville”) tem 41 anos. O ator Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) tem 38. A atriz Amber Heard tem 37. O baterista Tripp Howell da LANCO tem 34. O músico Machine Gun Kelly tem 33.