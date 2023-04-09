Anna Perin releases her debut EP “Brasa”

Brasa is the artist’s first EP and has been released since 2022 through the singles “Brasa”, “Na Tua Mão” and the most recent one, “Não Nega”

The singles, along with two new songs, make up the EP that arrived on the platforms on March 30th, narrating the everyday sensations of desires and dreams, the intensity of relating and pulsating life. Between Brazilian and pop, it dialogues sonically with Céu, Duda Beat, Carol Biazin, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Dua Lipa.

Technical sheet EP Brasa:

Production and mixing: Anna Perin and Ramon Gomes

Mastering: naum rooster

Low: Anderson Braff

Battery: Lucas Buja and Mateus Mussatto

Guitar: Ramon Gomes

Keys: lucas brunette

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Anna Perin is a singer, songwriter and music producer. Graduated in Popular Music from UFRGS and Creative Writing from PUCRS, she gave herself to the artistic world in full. His strong relationship with art turned out to be an organic path, both for growing up in a family of musicians and for his own individual restlessness. The 25-year-old from Porto Alegre found her place in the world singing, playing instruments, performing, writing, composing songs and arranging. In her songs, she oozes melancholy and magnetic aesthetics. She gives voice to a POP sound full of feeling. She likes to generate impact and connection, with melodies that stick in the head and lyrics that captivate listeners.

Press information:

Rafa Braz – C-side

Photos:

Matheus Gomes