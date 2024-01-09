Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper are the hottest couple on the red carpet

After the red carpet of the Golden Globes and Governors Awards ceremonies, the parade of personalities continues. This Thursday, January 11, 2024, Anne Hathaway And Bradley Cooper created event on red carpet The National Board of Review 2024 Awards, an unforgettable event since 1929, rewards the best films of the year.

Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper reveal themselves on the red carpet

Coming on the arm of her husband, Adam ShulmanFor the National Board of Review 2024 Awards ceremony, here it is with Bradley Cooper We found the actress posing for the paparazzi and laughing moments for the photographers on the red carpet.

Bradley Cooper and Anne Hathaway at the National Board of Review 2024 Awards ceremony in New York Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For this evening, Anne Hathaway was choosing a dress Giorgio Armani From the autumn-winter 2023-2024 collection. Or a sleek black silhouette with a detailed bustier complemented with details cut out, A dress accessorized with diamond jewelry: earrings, a large bracelet and a few rings that outline an elegant and luxurious silhouette.

For his part, Bradley Cooper opted for a sure bet for red carpets: a tuxedo in navy blue tones with black lapels over a slightly open, immaculate white shirt. During the evening, the 49-year-old actor receivedIcon Award For artistA film about the composer Leonard Bernstein which he wrote, directed, and in which he played the composer.