Anne Hathaway relies on this unique color to avoid any loss of taste

To cross the street or pose on the red carpet, the actress swears by one color, which isn’t really one. The ultimate solution to avoid bad taste in clothes.

New York, December 11, 2023: Anne Hathaway is photographed leaving a hotel. She wears sunglasses, a lilac cardigan and displays a Birkin bag from Hermès on her left arm. Her look was completed with a white long-sleeved t-shirt and wide-leg pants in the same shade. A fashion choice that confirms that white is the new color of choice for the actress, who until now had focused on bright colors. With white, it’s hard to go wrong: Like black, this color wants to be timeless…because it’s not. The color white allows the wearer to easily overlook bad taste, especially when worn well. And for this, the star of Sad She has more than one fashion lesson up her sleeve.

How does Anne Hathaway wear white?

safe value

During most of her public appearances, Anne Hathaway chooses an all-white look. A “safe bet” that opens up a field of possibilities: with a lighter outfit, you can give yourself more freedom when it comes to accessories. On November 11, 2023, she chose to wear a lilac cardigan over her white T-shirt. A year ago, she dared to wear a long canary yellow skirt; wearing an unbuttoned white shirt tied at the waist instantly softened the color.

Andrea Sachs’s interpreter in the film, on the red carpet the devil Wears Prada (2006) often bet on the white dress. For the Fashion Awards ceremony in December 2023, she set her sights on an impeccable Valentino dress. The only oddity of the evening: the bodice of her dress, inspired by a plate of spaghetti. To wear white well, Anne Hathaway mainly chooses classic garments (an oversized blazer, a shirt, a mermaid-cut dress, etc.). Without forgetting the basic touch that guarantees consistent results on time.