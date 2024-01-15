Anne Hathaway stars in Prime Video film The Idea of ​​Being With You

In the idea of ​​being with you (2024), New York actress, best known for playing Andrea Sachs in Cult the devil Wears Prada (2006), plays Solenn Marchand, a 40-year-old art gallery owner and single mother living an unlikely romance with a famous singer 25 years her junior.

2017, actress and writer robin lee publishes your view, A fan fiction inspired by the singer’s life Harry Styles who was a member of the famous boy band in the same direction , A few years later, this touching and romantic story attracted the director Michael Showalter ,very sick2017), who decided to adapt the book into a film Anne Hathaway ,

Nicholas Galitzine as Harry Styles

In the first trailer for the film, unveiled this Wednesday March 6, 2024, we discover the beginning of this idyllic life, as Solenn accompanies her daughter to a concert in celebration of the group August Moon. Coachella, It is in this glamorous setting that she meets the irresistible Hayes Campbell (inspired by Harry Styles), played by a British actor. nicholas gallitzin, already seen in the movie Below (2023) with models kaia gerber,

This classic looking rosy scenario will be filled with twists and turns as the pair come face to face with the superstar status of Hayes Campbell, whose new love story exposes the tabloids. Fans of the Oscar-winning actress celebrate for her role after being presented by the South by Southwest American Film Festival on March 16, 2024 the wretched (2013) You can find your new score in the idea of ​​being with you But prime video, From 2 May 2024.

The Idea of ​​Being with You (2024) by Michael Showalter with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, available on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.