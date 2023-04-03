Anne Hathaway stars in Versace Icons Collection campaign

Actress Anne Hathaway has been announced as the new star of the Versace Icons Collection, a collection of essential pieces based on Donatella Versace’s closet.

On the Instagram of the brand, an image of the actress was posted this Monday (3). “Introducing Versace Icons, a collection of definitive wardrobe styles inspired by Versace’s sartorial know-how and decades of experience dressing powerful women.”, shared, the brand, in the caption.

New Versace campaign post. (Playback/Instagram)

In two of the first images of the campaign, published by Anne, the actress wears jeans, a black belt with gold details and a black corset made of jeans. In the second photo, she wears a short black dress with Medusa details on the straps, inspired by the spring/summer 1996 collection, and a black suit with the same detail. “It reminds me of ‘Moonstruck’“, commented, Anne, in an interview with American Vogue.

Donatella, in an interview for Vogue, said that Anne “loves and understands beautiful clothes”. The stylist also claims, in a backstage video on the set of the campaign, that the Versace woman that Anne shows in the campaigns is “a little dangerous”, “but sexy”.

The designer explained that she was asked which pieces she can’t live without. “Black pants – always. Amazing tailored pants that fit superbly. Long black pants with a platform boot underneath are a must for me, and a great tailored black jacket“, he responded.

She also explained that she chose Anne “because she is an extraordinary artist with a strong point of view about her career”. “She’s a little bit dangerous“, commented.

The actress described the collection as “timeless elegance with an ‘edge’” and Donatella as a person with “heart, generosity and kindness”. “She and everyone in the Versace family has been incredibly welcoming and supportive.”.

Anne has already worn Versace in other contexts. On the actress’s return to the red carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, she wore the brand. Recently, Hathaway attended the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in Los Angeles.

Featured Photo: Anne Hathaway in a Versace campaign (Reproduction/Instagram)