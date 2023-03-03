Anne Hathaway’s secret to youthful skin

the secret of Anne Hathaway for youthful skin, you only need one product, which has now been revealed by your facialist, Su Man, a world-renowned specialist who treats the skin of many celebrities, without resorting to any type of surgery. And this secret is worth knowing, as Anne Hathaway’s skin seems to remain the same for years, always looking fresh, luminous and free of deep wrinkles.

This is the facial oil that leaves the actress’s skin rejuvenated, hydrated and with greater elasticity.

Now, according to Su-Man, Anne Hathaway does not dispense Omorovicza’s Miracle Facial Oil, a very rich product that combines hawthorn berry oil, an excellent source of vitamins that enhance skin rejuvenation, and natural bakuchiol based of plants, which helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Boosted with antioxidant seaweed extract, this fast-absorbing dry oil protects skin from environmental aggressors and promotes collagen production for firmer, more supple skin. Rosehip oil softens fine lines and sweet almond oil restores hydration, making skin softer and revitalized.