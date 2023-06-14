Anne Vedder: ‘The memory of my miscarriage came like a hammer blow’

pregnancy

Esther says Anne is not very talkative. “When I found out I was pregnant, I was overjoyed and most of all I wanted to share the news with him. But I saw that she couldn’t be 100 percent happy.”

Anne tells that she had an abortion a long time ago. Since Esther is pregnant, that event is more important than ever. “I was young and not quite ready to have a baby,” Anne explains. “Yet I changed my mind every day: abortion, not abortion. In the end I decided without thinking: phew, I can always be pregnant. So I did it when I was ten weeks pregnant.”

When Anne heard the good news from Esther, she was overjoyed for her. But the memory of her miscarriage came as a hammer blow. “I went to a coach and cried for an hour and a half. To the thought that I once lost the opportunity to become a mother. That you may never get a second chance. That session felt raw, but also kind of like processing. I lighted the door; Now I’m happy for Esther and I don’t feel bad for myself anymore.”

