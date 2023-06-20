Anne Vedder, Vedder and Vedder | EY

Twins Anne and Esther Vedder inherited a passion for jewelry making from their mother, who taught jewelry workshops in her spare time. During their studies in Communication Science at VU University Amsterdam, Anne and Esther decided to take over these workshops to earn some money. The jewelry market may have become saturated, but they still saw opportunity. Inspired by the handwritten notes her mother always wrote for her, she decided to start her own and incorporated this personal message into a personalized necklace.

To professionalize their company, Esther took a Goldsmith course and Anne focused on building a webshop, optimizing marketing and SEO. Partly because of their limited resources, they pioneered the use of Instagram as a sales platform for their jewelry. Although it initially took some time for sales to grow, Anne and Esther persevered. When Chantal Janzen posted a photo with Vedder and Vedder jewelry, the huge success began.

Step by step, he has built his company from that point on. Together with Sylvie Meis, Chantal Janzen and Rita Ora, he designs new jewelery lines, opens a pop-up store in Amsterdam, gets his own series on Videoland and creates a popular podcast series in which he inspires others. ,Go for it, Trust yourself, follow your path, trust yourself. Follow your passion and live your dream.