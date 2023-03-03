Announced skin of Kiriko inspired by Tatsumaki from One-Punch Man

Available for purchase starting March 7 for a limited time.

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 has been released, a season that will feature a crossover with One Punch Man of which a new skin is revealed today.

It has long been officially known that Overwatch 2 and one punch man join forces for a collaboration that will bring skins from the popular anime to the hero-shooter.

Until now, it was only known that doomfist will have a skin of Saitama; however, today it is revealed that Kiriko will also be part of the crossover by announcing a skin for the support hero that is inspired by the character from Tatsumaki.

terrifying tornado It is the name that receives the aspect for Kiriko that has the appearance of the character Tatsumaki, this including its characteristic green hair in a green outfit that combines Tatsumaki and Kiriko’s clothes.

The legendary skin of Kiriko Tornado Terrible will arrive in the store at a price ofand 2,100 coins. In addition to the skin, the pack will include a pose and a card.

Both the Kiriko skin and the Doomfist skin from the collaboration with One Punch Man it will be limited time starting on March 7 and ending on April 6.

Dion Rogers, art director of Overwatch 2stood out as One Punch Man It was the perfect crossover for a universe like that of Overwatch for their aesthetic similarities.

“There is an anime aspect to Overwatch. So as anime fans, we were looking for a partner to collaborate with. And we looked at various studies, and then when it appeared One Punch Manit was amazing how many people on the team knew about the anime,” they loved it, Rogers told the official Xbox website.

This is only the second great collaboration that Overwatch has with another franchise, being the first with LEGO in 2019 with a skin for Bastion.

Fountain: Xbox

