Announcement of possible ‘Harry Potter’ series sparks controversy

The announcement of a possible series adapting the seven books of “Harry Potter”, brought to light the controversial cases involving the production of the franchise. Despite the success among fans, the backstage is marked by accusations of anti-Semitism, cases of domestic violence and, more recently, the author’s transphobia.

O iBahia gathered the main stories and controversies behind the scenes of the wizard’s film franchise. Check it out below:

1. Transphobia

The most recent case concerns the author of the books and creator of the universe, JK Rowling. The writer made transphobic comments on the internet, after defending that transgender people should be defined by biological sex, nullifying the debate on gender identity. JK Rowling also regularly publishes cases involving transgender people.

2. Actors involved in domestic violence

After the closure of the franchise in theaters, the universe of “Harry Potter” was expanded with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”. However, in addition to the controversy involving JK Rowling, who also acts as a screenwriter in the new films, actor Johnny Depp, one of the protagonists of the plot, was involved in a case of domestic violence. He was accused by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. At the time, JK Rowling defended the actor.

3. Garry Oldman Accused of Assaulting His Wife

Johnny Depp wasn’t the only actor involved in a case against women’s violence. Garry Oldman, known for playing Sirius Black from ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ was accused of assaulting ex-wife Donya Fiorentino in front of their two children in 2011.

“As soon as I picked up the phone to call the police, Gary put his hands around my neck and squeezed. I jerked back with the base of the phone and tried to dial 911. Gary took the phone out of my hand and smacked me in the face with his device for three or four times. My two children were crying”, reported the ex-wife of the actor.

Oldman has denied the accusations and claims that what happened would have been different.

4. Antisemitism

The Jewish comedian Jon Stewart criticized the characterization of the elves in the saga, pointing out as anti-Semitic, that is, prejudice against Semites, especially the Jewish people. According to him, the characteristics of the characters resemble those of the anti-Semitic book “The Protocols of Elder Zion”.

5. Accident

During the filming of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1”, Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double, David Holmes, had an accident when he was thrown into a wall. The action was part of a flight sequence in the film. At the time, he was 25 years old, broke his neck and became a paraplegic.

6. Imprisoned actors

Actor Jamie Wayllet, who played Vincent Crabbe, a Slytherin student and friend of Draco Malfoy, was arrested in 2009 for drug possession. Because of this, he did not participate in the last two films in the franchise. The character was replaced by another Hogwarts student.

7. Murder

Roberto Knox, who played Marcus Belby in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” was killed at the age of 19, when he was stabbed to protect his brother in a bar fight.