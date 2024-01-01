Another added, how many are there? Honduras’s National League is full of Panamanians for Clausura 2024

Forward Eric Rodríguez signed with Jabos del Victoria and is the last to join the Canalera Legion in Catracho football. More may come…

teams of National League Has opted for a new market in this transfer window, so the tournament Completion 2024 It will have a Panamanian flavor never seen before in Honduran football. The choice of the canal is confirmed by the representation of the great moment that is passing through. ca In the last Central American Cup, there has been a resurgence of interest in football players of that nationality in the region, and in Honduras this has been no exception.

After the announcement of his appointment by the big teams of the Catracho region Victoria Sports Club Joined “Pana-Mania” by obtaining the services of an attacker. eric rodriguez 26 years old. This footballer comesel cd universitorio for his country and plays on the left wing, making him a natural replacement Alexey VegaWho was the main man of the Dairy team till this season.

Rodriguez is the fifth player of Panamanian origin to be selected by the National League for the Clausura tournament. It was added in this window javier rivera for the marathon, george serrano to Motagua and carlos small For Real Spain; Purslane goalkeeper Cesar Samudio opened the doors to this market.