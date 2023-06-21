Another baby for Marc Anthony: Jennifer Lopez’s ex is father for the seventh time

Anthony, who is now in his mid-fifties, tied the knot with the model, who is no less than 30 years his junior, earlier this year. , © ABC

Singer Marc Anthony, 54, may start selling sugarcane again as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend has become a father again. This is already their seventh child. Anthony’s wife herself is the younger of the two children.

Anthony has had a turbulent love life. This is his first child with his current wife Nadia Ferreira. “God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day,” the singer said on Instagram alongside a photo of himself holding his baby boy. This couple has recently finished their honeymoon. Anthony, who is now in his mid-fifties, tied the knot earlier this year with Ferreira (24), who is no less than 30 years his junior. It was already his fourth marriage for him. In February, Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 announced on Instagram with a message that she was pregnant. He wrote on the day of love, ‘Best gift ever on Valentines Day. Both have not yet revealed the gender and name of the child.

In the past, the actor has already become a father to Ariana (29), Chase (27), Christian (21), Ryan (19) and twins Max and Emme (14). He had children with three different women, including Jennifer Lopez.