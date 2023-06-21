Another campaign against leaving animals in cars (Bruges)

The city of Bruges is also calling for animals not to be left in cars in the hot weather this year. “With a temperature outside of 21 °C, it will already be 40 °C in the car after half an hour,” says Alderman Matthijs Goderis.

A campaign on social media, but also 500 posters and 30,000 bread bags. This should make residents of Bruges aware of the danger of leaving pets in the car. A hot car killed two dogs in Bruges in 2018 and one dog in 2020. “That is why we started this campaign at that time. This doesn’t happen very often, but it is still important to raise awareness,” says Alderman Mathias Goderis (Voorit) for animal welfare. “Because the temperature in the car can rise very quickly in hot weather. With the outside temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, it will be 40 degrees after half an hour.”

Anyone who finds an animal in need can contact emergency services on 101 and local police on 050/44.88.44. Anyone who wants to support the action by putting up a poster can pick it up at their municipal department from June 20 or request one through.