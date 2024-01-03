Another day of chaos in Haiti: At least six killed amid protests, looting and clashes between police and a paramilitary group

At least six people died and more than a dozen were injured this Wednesday Violent anti-government protests in HaitiWhich brought together several thousand people who demanded the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after being in power for 30 months without any concrete results.

Five agents are also among the dead Protected Area Monitoring Brigade (BSAP), a new armed unit over which the authorities have completely lost control, which collapsed during a clash with agents of the Haitian National Police in the area. LabouleIn the hills of the capital.

One person died in the morning ouanamintheIn the north-east of the country, after attacking a national police station, which led to violent retaliation against protesters the day before, they appeared very angry and even threatening.

In Les Cayes, Jérémie and other provincial towns, violent clashes between national police and protesters left several people injured, some due to projectile impact to the back or head, and there were also incidents of looting of businesses and burning of public institutions.

Protesters flee barricades set up to block the path of Haitian National Police officers who were trying to reach the site in Port-au-Prince, Haiti where the paramedics were killed in a shootout (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol )

In many parts of the country, there were people carrying firearms, machetes and knives among the protesters, determined to force the departure of the Prime Minister, who has so far remained silent about the street protests, even That even on this day which marked their end. Tenure. mandate, under an agreement signed in December 2022.

In the metropolitan area, protests organized by the opposition were violently dispersed by police officers, who used tear gas and bullets to prevent them from reaching their destination.

People run outside a convenience store being looted during a protest demanding the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol).

At the end of the day, many streets and areas of the capital were barricaded, leaving the streets empty of people.

Anti-government protests will continue tomorrow also.

In addition to the five BSAP members killed by agents of law enforcement unit department (UDMO, for its acronym in French), police sources told the local press, adding that three other members had been detained by police.

The Protected Area Surveillance Brigade (BSAP), one of the main actors at the center of the protests that have intensified in recent days, also counted victims in its ranks this Wednesday.

Hundreds of BSAP agents support the former senator guy phillipWho has returned after spending years in jail on drug trafficking charges and claims he wants to instigate a “revolution” in the country.

The BSAP is composed of former military personnel converted into forest guards, as well as volunteers and people integrated outside any hierarchy or norms.

People stand near a car set on fire by protesters to block the passage of Haitian National Police agents (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol).

The government prevents them from moving around the city and carrying arms and ammunition.

Since then, and even before, they have rebelled against the authorities by joining protesters, especially in provincial cities.

“I am sorry about what happened. it is unfortunate. This shows that there is a lack of command within the BSAP. “There is a complete lack of hierarchy on both sides”Ashley Laraque, head of the Haitian Military Association (AMH), told a local media outlet that he called on authorities to transfer control of the BSAP to the Haitian Armed Forces (FADH).

A motorcyclist tries to escape the smoke of a tear gas grenade fired amid clashes between paramilitary forces, police and protesters (Reuters/Ralph Teddy Errol)

Henry’s departure is to be marked on 7 February, according to an agreement signed in December 2022 with representatives of political parties, civil society organizations and members of the private sector under the auspices of the international community.

In recent weeks, calls for Henry’s resignation have resurfaced from opposition sectors and parties, as anti-government protests have escalated, leading to increased levels of violence.

(with information from EFE)