Another explosion in Borgerhout: car badly damaged after firework bomb attack (Bourgerhout)

Unidentified persons detonated a firework bomb under a parked car in Borgerhout on Saturday night. The car was badly damaged, but no one was injured. Police, led by the investigating judge, have opened an investigation into the attack, and the connection with the drug scene is being investigated.

After a long period of relative calm, many local residents in Borgerhout were suddenly awoken from their sleep by a loud bang at around 4.30 am. “At the Bukenstraat in Borgerhout, an explosive device was detonated under a parked car,” confirmed Antwerp police spokesman Kim Bastiens. The car was badly damaged in the explosion, but luckily no one was injured.

Police set up a perimeter and forensic labs came to the spot for trace investigation. “The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office demanded an investigating judge,” says public prosecutor Kato Bellmans. “The relationship with the drug environment is being examined, as well as the context of the circumstances and facts.” The perpetrators or criminals are being traced. Immediately after the facts, police were able to arrest five suspects, but were allowed to dispose of them after questioning.

© JTP

firing and grenade

It is not clear whether this new attack can be linked to previous violent crimes, but the same Bukenstraat in Borgerhout was shocked by an attack about three years ago. On August 22, 2020, J.K. The family home was set on fire.

One of the sons of the residents, Jamal J. is known as a major player in the narcotics sector. He would then have been held partially responsible for failing to remove a batch of cocaine. Four offenders were sentenced to seven years in prison in 2022 for their involvement in the various attacks.

Also in the Godesstraat, just around the corner, there have been attacks in the past. Barely a day after the shootings in Bukenstraat, a hand grenade exploded under a parked car. The owner of the car was not known to anyone in the pharmaceutical world, one of his sons worked at the time at an important container terminal in the port. That son was targeted again in March 2021, when his moped was set on fire.

© JTP

© JTP