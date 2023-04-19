Another member of Riot’s MMO leaves the project

Everyone is waiting for news from one of the most anticipated video games in recent years. Its about Riot Games MMOs, a video game based on the League of Legends universe. With the passage of time, it was seen that no new information arrived. And months ago horrible news arrived for the fans. ghostcrawler, Executive producer for this Riot Games MMO, confirmed that he was leaving the project. His idea was to dedicate himself to other things, especially his family.

Nevertheless, Ghostcrawler tried to send a reassuring message to everyone. According to him, even if he abandoned the project, everything would remain in good hands and his development would continue as it has to date. Everything seemed to calm down after this comment, although the doubts have suddenly returned. Justin Hanson”Xenogenic«, Lead Designerconfirmed his departure from the project, leaving Riot Games and, therefore, this expected MMO.

Today is my last day at Riot. Emotions are a hell of a thing. Very sad to be leaving, on one hand, yet excited for a new adventure on the other. The MMO team is absolutely world-class. It’s been such an honor to be able to be a part of it. —Xenogenic (@Xenogenic) April 14, 2023

A new worker leaves the Riot Games MMO

Hanson’s work has been more than important when developing this Riot MMO. His objective was to work on the vision that this MMO was going to have, thus giving a foundation on which to work to start this project. Through its tweet, Xenogenic explains that he is leaving Riot Games and therefore the project. He has tried to reassure the fan community but the thing does not bode much hope.

«Today is my last day at Riot. I am in a sea of ​​emotions. On one hand I’m sad to be leaving, but on the other hand I’m excited for a new adventure. Riot’s MMO team is world class and it has been an honor to be a part of it.Hanson stated. He also sent various messages to the players of League of Legends and VALORANTgames in which he also contributed his grain of sand.

Of course, this has increased doubts about the evolution of the project. It is true that many workers abandon this type of game, but once the title is ready for launch. Therefore, seeing someone leave a game in the middle of development is a negative sign. It remains to wait for more announcements from the company and see if they continue working on the Riot Games MMO or, consequently, everything falls apart.

