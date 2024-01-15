Another study warned about the risks of surgery for people taking Ozempic or Vegovi

The American Society of Anesthesiologists called for evaluating the use of weight loss medications before surgery and informing patients about the associated risks.

dennis thompson , HealthDay News – People who take one of these weight-loss drugs, known as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, have a 33 percent higher risk of developing. pneumonia Researchers found that by aspirating bronchodilators during surgery.

“Aspiration during or after endoscopy can be devastating,” said researcher Dr. Ali Rezaee, medical director of the GI Motility Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“If it is important, it may cause respiratory insufficiency, to ICU admission and even death,” Rezai said. “Also in mild cases there may be a need Close monitoring, respiratory support, and medications, including Antibiotic medicines, “It is important that we take every possible precaution to prevent aspiration from occurring.”

People are usually asked to fast before surgery because unconsciousness This can usually cause nausea and they may breathe in their own vomit and suffocate.

56% of people taking these drugs still have a sufficient amount of food in their stomach at the time of surgery (illustrative image Infobae)

Unfortunately, part of the way GLP-1 receptor agonists help promote weight loss is by slowing the process. digestion, the researchers said. This means that food takes longer to pass through the stomach.

These results are consistent with guidelines issued last year by the American Society of Anesthesiologists that call for evaluating the use of weight loss drugs Before surgery, and inform patients about the risks involved.

Additionally, another study published earlier this month in the journal JAMA Surgery found that about 56% of people taking these drugs still had a significant amount of food in their stomach at the time of surgery.

In this latest study, researchers analyzed data from nearly 1 million American patients who underwent endoscopy Between January 2018 and December 2020. Endoscopy involves inserting long, flexible tubes into the mouth or anus, through which the doctor can examine the gastrointestinal tract for symptoms. Disease.

Researchers found that people who take weight-loss drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, had a 33 percent higher risk of developing pneumonia from aspiration during surgery.

They found that people who took weight loss drugs had a higher risk 33 percent more aspiration pneumonia.

The new study is published in the March 27 issue of the journal Gastroenterology.

“When we apply this risk to the more than 20 million endoscopies performed each year in the U.S., there may actually be a large number of cases where aspiration could be avoided if the patient could safely perform their Stop the medicine.” GLP-1RA in advance,” Rezai noted in a Cedars Sinai news release.

“The results of this study may change clinical practice,” said lead researcher Dr. Yi Hui Yeo, clinical fellow in the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Cedars-Sinai. “Patients who are taking these medications and who are about to undergo a procedure should communicate with their health care team in advance to avoid unnecessary and unwanted complications.”

More information: The University of Iowa has more information about fasting before surgery.

Source: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, news release, March 27, 2024

*HealthDay Reporters © The New York Times 2024