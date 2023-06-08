Another summer school: “Prevent vulnerable children from starting with a disadvantage” (Dilsen-Stokhem)

The City of Dilsen-Stokem and the OCMW are also setting up a summer school on this holiday for children in the first, second, third and fifth years of primary education.

The City and OCMW also work closely with the non-profit organization Cogilearning in terms of education policy. “This summer school is specifically targeted and tailor made for children from vulnerable families. The participating children are involved throughout the term in a play and learning experience in which the learning material from the school is replicated and is deepened in a playful and experiential way,” says Alderman of OCMW and Poverty Reduction Ingrid Erlingen (Voorit).

“The summer schools were established during the corona pandemic and proved so successful that they are now embedded in the city’s multi-year plan,” says Mayor Sophie Vandeweerd (Open Vld). “They prevent the most vulnerable children from starting the new school year in September with a backlog.”

The summer school takes place between 31 July to 4 August and 7 to 12 August in the buildings of STEBO Dilsen in two groups of a maximum of sixteen students. Participation is free. Children are directed to this initiative through schools and OCMW. (Jeven)