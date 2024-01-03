Another US bank has scaled back its Bitcoin services

Important facts: The measure comes at the same time as the Treasury Department has warned about risks at banks.

Since last year, the US government has put pressure on banks associated with Bitcoin.

US bank Vast Bank has decided to shut down its Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency services that it had been enabling for a few years. And it also ended the holding of crypto assets in custody.

As the US banking institution hints at suspending cryptocurrency services on its website This happened on January 31, 2024.

He did not elaborate on the reasons why he took this decision and limited himself only to stating that it To “strategically align” your operations., However, that bank, in 2023, received a consent order from the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), indicating that the banking institution had participated in unsafe or inappropriate practices around risk management and control.

The bank based in Oklahoma, in the south of the United States, informed that the BTC were in custody Sold on Vast Bank Mobile Banking App for US dollars, which were subsequently withdrawn from that financial institution.

By your decision, Vast Bank ended years of services associated with the main digital currency on the market. It was in 2021 when the US bank started offering the service to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Vast Bank was one of the pioneers in this business model, currently followed by dozens of banks in the United States and around the world that have chosen to provide cryptocurrency-related services due to demand from their customers.

However, regulatory pressure in the United States has caused some banks to move away from cryptocurrency-related services. In fact, different banks are even closely linked to the ecosystemThey blew up their doors in March last yearLike Silvergate, Signature and First Republic.

Target of US government

The closure of West Bank’s Bitcoin services also comes in a context in which the United States government Its pressure on banking institutions increases Which are connected to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This week, the US Treasury Department released its risk assessment highlighting the banking sector As one of the most prominent.

According to the government office, banks have, using new financial technologies, Have been exposed to various risksLike credit, fraud, investment, others.

The Treasury argues that the use of new technologies or entry into new markets “can expose these risks in different ways.” Therefore, “new technologies may be required to appropriately identify, measure, monitor, and control them.”

The Treasury Department also warned that the emergence of cryptocurrency companies “could create unique vulnerabilities” as these entities grow. Unless they become financial institutions like banksAccording to banking law, “and endeavor to provide themselves with adequate resources to meet their risk exposures and regulatory requirements.”