Another young K-pop star passes away: Choi Sung-bong (33) found dead in apartment | Show

Another young K-pop star has passed away. South Korean pop star Choi Sung-bong (33) has been found dead in his apartment. Police says it was suicide. Choi Sung-bong came under criticism in 2021 when it was revealed that he had lied about his cancer diagnosis. The young star had recorded another farewell video for his YouTube channel in which he came back.

The video refers, among other things, to the whole “cancer scam” of 2021, saying, “My stupid mistake has hurt me, I’m sorry.” The K-pop star made a call asking his followers to donate money at the time. Donate so that he can pay for his cancer treatment. It turned out that the man did not have this disease at all. He said, “I’m really sorry that I hurt so many people.” ,,I also want to apologize to those who helped me.” Choi Sung-bong, in turn, claimed that he had returned all donations properly.

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: Chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call 0800-0113 free of charge.

The pop star rose to prominence after finishing second in 2011 korea has talent, Shortly after her participation, footage of her performance went viral on social media. Canadian singer Justin Bieber was also impressed by his performance. Bieber said at the time, “It’s great.” May you get success. Great story too.” Not long after, the young star was offered a contract by the Korean label Bong Bong Company. He also released his memoirs at a young age.

This is not the first time that a young K-pop star has died. In April this year, 25-year-old singer Moonbin was found dead in his apartment. Nevertheless, the police declared that it was probably an act of desperation. In August last year, South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun decided to take her own life. In return, she left a heartwarming note for his family. Among other things, the actress wrote that she “did not deserve such a happy life.”

BBC News, among others, writes that Korea has the highest youth suicide rate of all developed countries. Although the overall number of suicides is declining, it is increasing among people over the age of twenty. K-pop stars have often been in the industry from a young age, spending their whole day in rigorous music training. Several groups have also found major international success, such as BTS and Blackpink.