Anthony Davis left the game against the Warriors and left the Lakers worried

expectations of Los Angeles Lakers (36-31) Reaching a playoff berth is becoming even rarer in the 2023-24 NBA season They’ll have to wait to find out how long they’ll be without Anthony DavisSince the nine-time All-Star left the game against the Golden State Warriors (34-31).

The Lakers center was hit over the left eye by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 2:47 left in the first quarter. According to Shams Charania’s report, athletic, anthony davis suffered corneal abrasion After hitting the Warriors Center, The University of Kentucky graduate continued playing for a few minutes, but left the Crypto.com Arena court after accumulating eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 12 minutes.

this year, Davis is healthier than ever, Until tonight’s game, the center had played in 63 of the Lakers’ 67 games He is averaging 24.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists with a 55.2 percent shooting rate from the field.,

Will Anthony Davis be available for the Lakers’ next game?

The team has not yet given a prognosis for how long it will take Davis to recover., The Lakers’ next game is against the Atlanta Hawks next Monday, March 18 at 10:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena.

