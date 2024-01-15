Anthony Davis overtakes veterans Olajuwon and Barkley

anthony davis He gave his best performance in National Basketball Association 12 years of experience, which has earned him entry in the history books of the league. By accomplishing a never-before-seen feat in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 109–120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, crypto.com arena,

lakers imposed its pace of play during the first half of the duel, entering halftime with a lead of 68–69 thanks to an inspired anthony davisWho scored and defended like it was the NBA Finals.

The second part was also the same, Los Angeles Lakers They didn’t take their foot off the accelerator at any point to beat Minnesota again, 41-51. Davis was a master and master of heights on both sides of the court and the starting quintet knew how to complement the incredible performance of the former number one pick in the 2012 draft.

The most outstanding on the court by the local team were: LeBron James with an offensive line of 29/8/9 and Austin Reaves with 19/6/4. However, he was player of the match anthony davis Finishing the night with 27 points, 10 offensive rebounds and 15 defensive rebounds for a total of 25 (season high), five assists and seven steals (the most of his career). Data from Basketball Reference.

You may be interested in: Behind Pierce and Tatum: Jaylen Brown reaches 1,000 triples, third on Celtics

Anthony Davis Unique in History

great pivot game Los Angeles Lakers He was placed as the only player in nba history In obtaining the said statistical line. Only two players have recorded 20 touchdowns, the same number of rebounds and seven steals since the 1983–84 season, Hakeem Olajuwon And Charles Barclay,

Apart from victory, the most special thing about this night lakers and record of anthony davisIt’s that he achieved it just on the eve of his 31st birthday. On the other hand, the post-match impressions could not be ignored.

According to a note published on the official website of Los Angeles LakersCoach Darwin Ham commented that Davis’ play led to the win after being a real monster all night.

For his part, point guard Austin Reeves said: “Ten offensive rebounds is crazy, I felt like every time during the game we took a shot and missed, he was there to give us another chance.”,

After all, with this victory, lakers They are in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 36–30 record, just two games behind the sixth-place Phoenix Suns (37–27). team’s next match “Yellow and Purple” It will take place on Wednesday, March 13 against the Sacramento Kings (36-27) at Golden 1 Center.