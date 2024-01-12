Anthony Delon, Kanye West, Virginie Efira: celebrities photographed by Philippe Besson

Published on January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am
You’ve obviously heard about it: After Manu Military expelled the (very close) lady-in-waiting, anthony delone Now accused his sister Anuchka For putting his father’s life in danger. Note that she is the sole executor of Starr’s will. a report? He also claims that his father is old and will die soon. If that is not filmy love. alain delon Got angry: “Leave me alone!” , You have to understand this too, poor Anthony: it’s very difficult to be neither a favorite nor a genius.
Nathalie Marquet want “Restore the Truth”, According to her, her husband, Jean-Pierre Pernot, “Died not of cancer but of something else. , and point “His third vaccination against Covid”. Obviously an expert opinion. And that allows antivaxxers to rejoice. So, as more than 5 billion people have been vaccinated worldwide, we are surprised that humans have not disappeared from the face of the earth.
Kanye West Published a series of photos of his wife Bianca Sensori in ultra-light outfits (a pink fur top that barely hid her breasts and a thong, in particular), where he plays the role of tired macho with the formula Are: “Bye pants this year. , Internet users were denigrated: “Treat your wife with respect. ,“Why should it be downplayed? This is very shocking. , We bet he doesn’t care. A pig is a pig.
we end with virginie efira Who broke the myth of his relationship: “With Niels, we have a reputation for living a super rock’n’roll life, when in reality, we’re both just having herbal tea in the evenings. , It’s reassuring to know that you can be over-hyped and drink chamomile.
