Anti-corruption commission reviews 1,400 CIV contracts left by Alessandro Giammattei

President Bernardo Arévalo announced that the National Commission against Corruption (CNC), directed by Santiago Palomo, began the review of more than 1,400 contracts signed by previous officials of the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing (CIV) of the Alejandro government. Giammattei.

The Governor indicated that discrepancies would be reported if found. “We are fighting corruption, because that is how we will move forward.”he said in a video that the government published on its official X account.

The contracts include projects of road infrastructure, schools, hospitals, where there are excessive debts or payments.

@CNCGuatemala reviewed contracts @CIVguate To identify potential acts of corruption related to infrastructure projects. fighting corruption, #GuatemalaSaleAdelante, pic.twitter.com/QJutwgm8Mm – Government of Guatemala (@GuatemalaGob) 1 March 2024

List the week’s achievements

Arévalo also announced “progress” that his government has made during the week ending. These include the official presentation of the CNC, as well as its working team.

Furthermore, he said he started with the new School Health Programme, which aims to provide health services to boy and girl students in public schools.

“It is a service from the government, without any transparency or intermediaries, without fraudulent contract payments, as was the case in the past.”They said.

Likewise, he mentioned the complaint against the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, for breach of duties.

“He has demonstrated no commitment to the fight against corruption, refusing to participate in what we called on him within the law.”He insisted.

“We are in compliance”.President Bernardo Arévalo said.