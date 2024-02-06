Antony Blinken meets Mohammed bin Salman on first stop of his Middle East tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh today (Handout via Saudi Press Agency/Reuters) via reuters

US Secretary of State, anthony blinkenMet the Crown Prince of Riyadh today in Riyadh Saudi Arab, mohammed bin salmanWith whom he reviewed efforts to achieve “security and stability” amid the escalating situation in the Middle East Tension in the area.

According to the official Saudi news agency spaWithout giving further details, the two officials reviewed aspects of bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to discussing developments in the regional situation and efforts being made to achieve security and stability.

According to the US State Department, Blinken “underscored the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza.” “Prevent the conflict from spreading further.” Given the increase in tension in the Middle East Washington’s recent bombings in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

In particular, they discussed “the urgent need to reduce regional tensions, including by ending Houthi attacks that undermine both freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and progress in the peace process in Yemen.”

This is Blinken’s fifth visit to the Middle East since then War begins in Gaza Strip on October 7And it aims for “continued diplomatic efforts” to reach a ceasefire in the Palestinian territories.

In a phone call last Friday, the American told his Saudi counterpart, Faisal Bin Farhan“Ongoing work to establish a more unified and peaceful region that includes permanent security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Similarly, he “reiterated the importance of strengthening the humanitarian pause that includes the release of hostages held by Hamas.”

This new visit follows last week’s meeting of intelligence chiefs Israel, America and Egypt, also the Prime Minister of QueueThey will arrive in Paris after two days of meetings A proposed agreement for a new ceasefire and hostage exchange By Palestinian prisoners.

The draft was then transferred to the Hamas leadership, which is studying the proposal.

In this context, the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, He called on Friday for a “complete cessation of fighting” in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages and assured that Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which also operates in the Strip, demands the same.

Additionally, Blinken’s visit comes days after the United States bombed positions of pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq and Houthi rebels in Yemen, sparking a wave of condemnation across the region and fears that the conflict could expand. will be.

But in his motives, Blinken faces enormous difficulties:Hamas and Israel publicly disagree on elements of a potential cease-fire, with Israel rejecting calls to open the way for the creation of a Palestinian state and radical groups under Iran’s patronage showing little sign of fearing US attacks .

Following his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Americans will visit Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank.

(With information from EFE and AP)