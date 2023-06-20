Antwerp Academy presents new batch of artists and designers (Antwerp)

This week, the Royal Academy of Fine Arts will present its latest crop of artists and designers during the Masters Expo. This exhibition, along with the fashion show, forms the annual highlight of the academic year.

From Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June, visitors can discover the first steps taken by a new generation of artists and designers at Masters Expo 2023. It is an annual exhibition that the Academy organizes for the graduation works of its final year students.

This year, the public can stroll through 97 graduate projects at the Academy. The students’ works are displayed in various exhibition spaces, rooms and studios in the Academy’s main building and at three additional locations: Mutsardstraat 31, Dambruggestraat 342+356 and Vollstraat 24. Great networking moment. As always a large number of people will come to watch. And of course the gallery owner too,” says spokeswoman Mia Prause.

“And because this year the Academy is exactly 360 years old, we are making it an extra-celebratory event,” says spokeswoman Mia Prause. “One of our goals is to revive our alumni network. We now have a fantastic network of ambassadors, both nationally and internationally and across all arts disciplines. We want to renew the relationship with them.

The Academy is doing this, among other things, by launching a new network of ‘Antwerp Academy Ambassadors’. These ambassadors will be welcomed into the Academy on 24 June by the new batch of Masters. In addition, they are also welcomed at the Town Hall and the Royal Museum of Fine Arts.

Masters Expo 2023: Opening on June 22 between 6-11 pm. June 23-25 ​​between 12-6 p.m.