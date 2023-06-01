Antwerp can be full of confidence on the day of the crucial final match: both duels in Genk were won every time this season

Sunday’s draw against Union made a big impact the great old, De Bossuil prepared a historic party for the evening/night, featuring singing and dancing supporters and wine flowing down their throats. After the game, however, the Antwerp team went back home somewhat disappointed. This Sunday Antwerp gets its last chance at Genk. a confrontation which he has brought to a successful conclusion twice in the past. Looking back

The Champions Play-off proves its worth more than ever. Bringing more excitement and sensation to the spectators in the stadium and to the viewers glued to the television screens. You’ve got opponents everywhere, but we’re now headed to one of the most exciting title fights in years. The three teams still have a chance to finish first and compete directly against each other. The ten-man league’s late equalizer was a bitter pill to swallow for The Great Old One. The title tension seems to be mounting for Van Bommel’s side after their previous defeat at Club Brugge’s ground. Antwerp has to finish work in Genk on Sunday. A small boost: They’ve already done this trick twice in the competition.

Kelvin Stengs is disappointed after Union’s late equalizer, he will not be there on Sunday due to suspension. , © Isosport.com

11/01/2023: KRC Genk – Royal Antwerp FC 0-3 (Quarter Final Croke Cup)

Genk advance in the competition before the winter break. 46 on 54, seven points ahead of the nearest Union. Antwerp already has a ten-point deficit. Wouter Vrancken places his pawns so well that few opponents have anything to answer for. Best attack and best defense of all the teams. Even after the winter break, the Limburgers picked up the thread again. The top game against Club Brugge – the blue and black try to bring a fresh breeze with the appointment of Scott Parker – is won easily (3-1). In the quarter-finals of the Croky Cup, Genk will start as absolute favorites against Antwerp.

Not a cup competition. After just three minutes, the league leader chases down a counter-attack the great old, Game distributor Stengs played the parted-out Janssen at the right time, who did not hesitate and fired the ball into the goal. Since then, Antwerp played one-seat football with its distinctive closed outfit. No team in the league can defend such a lead the great old, Just before the break, De Laet blasted 0-2 against the Nets to give Jenkenners a cold shower. Later in the match, Balikwisha’s goal destroys all hopes of Genk.

Vincent Janssen went 0-1 against the Nets. , © Isosport.com

Balikwisha took the match to the final corner with his third Antwerp goal of the evening. , © Belga

“We lost to a better opponent who was much quicker today”, Vranken admitted after the match. “Offensive, good football with a lot of power, I like to see my team like this,” says Van Bommel. The closed organization and the brand new Stengs-Vermeiren pairing in midfield seemed to be the key to Antwerp’s success.

12/02/2023: KRC Genk – Royal Antwerp FC 0-1 (regular competition)

A month later, both teams face each other in the regular season. A major is absent in Genk. Ex-Golden Boot Paul Onuachu has decided to pursue his dream and sign for Southampton in the Premier League. His defeat would ultimately cost Genk valuable points in the second round of the competition. The match is completely different – ​​Genk is clearly the better team – but the result is the same: three points for Van Bommel and his men. A ball at the post, over the crossbar and away from the goal line. They call it victory over the thief. “On character”, according to van Bommel.

Mike Tresor cannot hide his disappointment after the new defeat against Antwerp. , © Dick Demey

Gyrano Kerk scored the only goal of the match from Antwerp’s only chance. And that too after an error of judgment by Arteaga on a length ball. Efficiency (and happiness) at its best. Just trumped all other aspects, but in football it is ultimately about the goals. Now, we have to give credit where we can. Other than Union, Antwerp is the only team to have won a regular competition at the Siegka Arena. Furthermore, Sint-Truiden is also the only team that was able to stop the offensive whirlwind of the Genk team. Even twice. A feather in the cap for the Antwerp outfit and especially for the defensive duo Alderweireld – Pacho.

Gyrano Kerk played a mediocre game but still scored the match winner with his goal. , © Belga

Two dress rehearsals have already been completed successfully. even being there depends on antwerp when the show starts,