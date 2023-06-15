Antwerp tennis tournament features world’s top players: Stefanos Tsitsipas eyes European Open in October

The European Open in Antwerp (Oct 14-22) will feature a top-five player for the first time alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 5). The 24-year-old Greek has been part of the absolute world top for almost five years, as evidenced by his last places at the Australian Open 2023 and Roland Garros 2021.

Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Yannick Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others, have been pretty big names on the table for the country’s only ATP tournament in recent years, but Tsitsipas still stands out in terms of star power. Is. “We’ve been trying to get a player of that level for years,” explains tournament director Dick Norman. “We have Stefanos next steps, Till a few months ago, he was ranked third in the world rankings. Plus, he has a charming personality and plays great tennis.”

glamour

Tsitispas, who in recent days sent the world his budding romance with Spanish player Paula Badosa with glamor videos from Dubai, already passed through Antwerp as a young promise in 2017. It made contact easier, says Norman. “He knows our tournament and has good memories of the event and the city. I spoke to him last year at the ATP Finals. Cool guy. This will be our eighth edition, and I can already say that we have a great start to the series.” The best field of participants will be. Tsitsipas will play their first match on Thursday 19 October at 7 pm. We will probably sell out that session as well. Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been like this for many years.”

Paula Badosa. , © EPA-EFE

The best Belgian – and until now he’s always been David Goffin – can count on a wildcard into Antwerp anyway. An arm operation will keep Rafael Nadal off the court until after the summer. Is Norman tacitly hoping the Spaniards will come to Antwerp to find a competitive rhythm? We always have wild cards available for top players returning from injury.