Antwerp terminal operator gives Hope Profit a strong financial boost by selling old iron (Antwerp)

CEO Van Daele with a check at Hope Benefit. , © RR

Mortsel, Antwerp ,

The Kids and Family Sunday of Hope benefit has been a good follow-up in Mortsel. Terminal operator MPET has donated a check of 5,600 euros to the benefit organization Rupert Suppli, the driving force.

Philip Spoolers

MSC PSA European Terminal or MPET raised the funds from the sale of scrap iron collected at the terminal. “Needless to say that I am happy that I was able to hand over a good amount to Hope Benefit. We are more than a terminal operator. We are also a company that attaches great importance to our civic and social role, says Johan van Daele, CEO of MPET.

MPET is the largest container terminal in Europe and handles over fifty percent of the total Antwerp container volume. Later this year, it will hand over checks to the Children’s Cancer Fund and Me to You.

offer help

Bonnie van den Berg of Hope Benefit gladly accepted the amount: “We are extremely grateful that more and more external organizations, such as MPET, are taking the initiative themselves to support Hope Benefit. As a small organization , It’s the only way for us “we want to continue helping the charity. Our ambition remains, we can offer help to those who need it. It was the great desire of our inspirer Rupert. Very soon we will once again be supporting a project of the Children’s Cancer Fund.”

