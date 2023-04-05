Any Gabrielly signs with Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd’s label





RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – Former member of Now United, Brazilian Any Gabrielly announced this Tuesday (4th) that she has signed a contract with Republic Records for a solo career. The international label is the same that takes care of pop music names like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

On her Instagram profile, the singer shared the moment she signed the contract to release her new songs. “This is a dream come true for me and I’ve been looking forward to sharing the news with you. I’m so ready to create and release some amazing music for you, my heart is bursting with excitement. Somebody pinch me!” in the caption.

“Any has already crossed Latin America as a global force. We are very excited to have her join our team in this new chapter of her life, which undoubtedly promises to be her best yet”, stated Wendy Goldstein, Co-President of Republic Records , in a press release. The label did not reveal when Any’s solo album will be released.

Any said goodbye to Now United in November 2022 after five years in the first global pop music group formed by 14 members of different nationalities. The person responsible for creating and developing the project was Simon Fuller, known for producing the programs “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance”. He, who was also the Spice Girls’ manager, is now the Brazilian’s manager.