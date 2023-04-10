Any Gabrielly signs with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande’s label

Any Gabriellyformer member of Now United, signs a contract with Republic Records for a solo career. The international label takes care of big names in music like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, The Weekndbetween others.

“Any has already crossed Latin America as a global force. We are thrilled to have her join our team in this new chapter of her life, which undoubtedly promises to be her best yet,” says Wendy Goldstein, Co-President of Republic Records.

In 2022, Any said goodbye to the Now United group making their last tour as a member. In addition, the singer was in London and Los Angeles with songwriting partners, kicking off her solo path.

Any who has her career managed by businessman Simon Fuller, told a little about this new stage:

“I can only thank Simon and the entire Republic Records team for trusting me and my work. I’ve been composing a lot and meeting amazing people who have helped me a lot in this new process. I’m still very anxious and excited to show everything, and I’m also very grateful to my fans for continuing to support me”

Simon Fuller, who is the creator of big names like American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance and manager of the Spice Girls, comments on this great moment of his, already long, career alongside the singer “Any is one of those exceptional artists that are simply impossible to ignore. She is destined for extraordinary things. I am delighted to partner Monte Lipman again and introduce Any to the world, and create a new star.”

DEPARTURE FROM NOW UNITED

In the second half of 2022, Any Gabrielly left Now United, one of the biggest bands today. In an emotional letter to fans, Any stated that she was “closing a cycle” and confessed that this moment is difficult, but it will open new paths.

“Yes! I will pursue my solo career alongside Simon Fuller, who has done so much for me and is just as gritty as I am. Closing chapters is always difficult, but that also means we’re starting a new one.”

“My chapter with Now United was the most intense, beautiful and exciting of all. It was also my favorite. I’ve made so many dreams come true, my life has changed in every way imaginable and I’ve been able to live it with the most talented, amazing and enlightened people who will forever be my family.”

Among many other compliments, Any Gabrielly declared that she was lucky to have contact with the fans.

“The coolest part of all: I met you! I was so lucky to meet such an incredible group of fans who lifted me up when I was down, who gave me more love than I thought I deserved, and who continue to support me through everything. It goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Any Gabrielly spent five years at Now United. One of the groups with the most licensable products in Brazil.