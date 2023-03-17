Apex Legends Enchantment Collection Event Starts January 10th

Facebook

Electronic Arts and Respawn have revealed the Apex Legends Enchantment Collection Event, which will run from January 10-24, and will feature the return of Limited Time Mode: Control, Seer’s new “Breaking Out” Heirloom, and more.

Additional details about the event can be found below:

Limited Time Mode: Control – Control is back! This limited-time mode teams up in a 9v9 battle to capture control points across the map, with infinite respawns to keep the action going. Players can drop in and engage the enemy in Lava Siphon at World’s End, Hammond Labs at Olympus, and the Storm Zone Barometer.

Event Items – Feel the magic and unlock 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics featuring legendary limited-time skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, and Mirage, as well as the new Seer Heirloom, “Breaking It All Out”.

Apex Legends is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PC via the EA App and Steam.