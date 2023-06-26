Applause for Amber Heard at the first premiere after the court case – Wel.nl

Amber Heard is returning to the big screen for the first time since her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress was greeted with thunderous applause and cheers at the premiere of her new film In the Fire in Sicily, Italy, on Saturday, entertainment website Variety reported on Monday.

For a moment, the festival’s organization feared that fans of Depp, whose lawsuit Heard ultimately lost, would come to the performance. However, the opposite turned out to be true when only Herd fans were present. Producer Pascal Borno had already asked for and arranged for additional security. Borno told Variety, “He took the request very seriously and I promised him a selfie with Amber.”

Heard was willing to briefly answer questions on the website about the film, but not about the situation surrounding himself and Depp. “I am honored to be a part of this labor of love,” said the actress. “I’m lucky to be surrounded by such great artists.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation over an article she wrote about her experience of domestic violence. Last June, the judge ruled in Depp’s favor. Herd had to pay millions of euros in damages to her ex-husband.