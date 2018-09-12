Apple is paying its users tens of dollars for a 2017 lawsuit

Many users report receiving $92.17 from Apple in their bank account, The reason? Comply with the 2020 judicial settlement, which was unblocked in the middle of last year, and for which Apple agreed to pay $500 million in compensation for the so-called Batterygate.

This means the company is now free to pay approximately $92.17 to each of the millions of iPhone owners who registered as part of the class action lawsuit that was launched at the time in 2017. And this is good news, moreover, because The original 2020 agreement contemplated a $25 payment, but since the number of people signing up was lower than expected, The agreed fine ($500 million) will be distributed among fewer people. Some are even receiving multiple payments, one for each iPhone involved in the lawsuit.

Example: slow phone

It all started in late 2017, when a group of users investigated what was common knowledge at the time, with several reports known from 2015: Over time, iPhone They were slowing down. At first the complaint was to assume that the company had a planned obsolescence program, and wanted users to upgrade their phones more frequently.

At the time, what was found was that the company was indeed slowing down iPhones (with the iPhone 6 being the main victim), but it was doing so as the batteries became older and reduced in capacity. As confirmed by the same company, the intention was to prevent the phone from becoming unstable and restarting when the processor demands more energy than the battery., But it never made it public, nor did it allow users to decide what to do, except it was enabled with a later operating system update.

Replacing batteries, and paying fines

Apple also then introduced changes to its battery replacement policy for used phones, which is still in effect, and which has reduced the cost of new battery replacements in retail stores by more than half. Apple from all over the world (its price in the US at that time ranged from $79 to $29).

Nevertheless, the lawsuit continued until 2020, when the company agreed to pay $25 to all participants in the class-action lawsuit, including users. iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Overall, estimates were that the payout would be between $310 and $500 million.

This is the second payment that the company will make for this issue: In 2020 it agreed to pay $113 million to the state of California and Alameda County. and Los Angeles in the United States, who sued them for the same issue.

