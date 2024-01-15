Apple released an update for AirTag: this is how you can install it

The new version of the AirTag firmware is 2.0.73: we explain how you can check if your device is updated

A new version of the AirTag firmware is now available

While we wait for Apple to launch Final version of iOS 17.4.1which is expected to arrive soon, has recently released a New AirTag Firmware Update, your little locator. In this article we are going to tell you How can you check if the update is there and how can you install it On your small device.

This AirTags firmware update comes months after the previous one, which was in October last year. its structure is 2.0.73 And it probably comes with possible bug fixes, as was the case with the previous version released. Let’s see How can we check if our AirTag is updated or not And how to install this update.

How do I know if my AirTag has been updated?

The process of knowing if our AirTag is updated or not is very simple, but little known. How to check if our AirTag has latest firmware versionYou just need to follow the following steps:

we open the app look for On iPhone. we play inside objects on the bottom. we choose ours airtag, We tap on the name of our AirTag. We check if the firmware number matches 2.0.73,

This is the answer to how to update AirTags there is no way to do this, This is done alone. This is not the case like the AirPods that can be forced to update if they are not updated. In case of AirTag We can only wait for the process to happen on its own., The only advice is to keep it near the iPhone.

Finally, it is not known what new features this version of the firmware brings with it, but as we have told you, it is probably a small update so that everything continues to work correctly. He airtag This is one of the most efficient tools launched by the company, as it has helped many people find their lost items.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.