Apple TV+ Announces ‘The Savant’ Series Starring Jessica Chastain

O Apple TV+ announced today the production of a new series: “The Savant”starring actress Jessica Chastain, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. She will also executive produce the series, which will run for eight episodes and does not yet have a release date.

There are still not many details about the plot of “The Savant” in addition to specific information that may provide some clues: the production script will be based on a true story published in Cosmopolitan in 2019. The text tells how a woman — known as “the Savant”something like “the wise one” — infiltrated hate speech groups to try to stop large-scale attacks.

The series will be written by Emmy nominee Melissa James Gibson (“House of Cards”), which will also be showrunner of production. The Emmy Winner Matthew Heineman, in turn, will be the director of the series. The two will also produce alongside Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Jessica Giles (Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan) It is Brian Madden. The author of the original article, Andrea Stanleywill be a consultant.

“The Savant” will be produced for Apple TV+ by Fifth Season and Anonymous Content. More in-depth information, such as other cast names and more details about the script, is expected to be revealed as production progresses. With these big names, however, we can expect a great result!

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, whether on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, smart TVs or online — as well as on devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The service costs BRL 14.90 per month, with a seven-day free trial period. For a limited time, anyone who buys and activates a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch gets three months of Apple TV+. It is also part of the company’s Apple One subscription package.

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, pay nothing more for products you purchase through our affiliate links.