Apple TV+ | Check out the April 2023 releases

In April, Apple TV+ premieres the new series “The World x Boris Becker”, “The Last Thing He Spoke to Me”, the children’s productions “Jane” and “Frog and Sapo”, in addition to the second seasons of “Schmigadoon” and “After party”. Already “Hello, Tomorrow!” and “Extrapolations – An Unsettling Future” reach their season finales. And, in films, the romantic comedy “Ghosted – No Answer” debuts.

Check the schedule below:

Wednesday, April 5 – “Schmigadoon”

Season 2 of co-creator Cinco Paul’s Emmy and American Film Institute (AFI)-winning musical comedy series returns with new original musical numbers and special guests. Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find Schmicago, a world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Joining the cast are Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and Patrick Page (Grammy winner for Best Album of Musical Theater for “Hadestown”).

Friday, April 7 – “The World v Boris Becker”

New two-part documentary from Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney and Academy Award-winning producer John Battsek. The series delves into every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning the Wimbledon tournament aged just 17, winning 49 titles, including a gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics (1992), as well as his tumultuous personal life.

Friday, April 14 – “The Last Thing He Told Me”

The limited series is based on the acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel by American author Laura Dave, and stars Jennifer Garner (“Alias, “De Repente 30” and “Daredevil”) and Nikolaj Coster- Waldau (“Game of Thrones”, “Against Ice”).

Friday, April 14 – “Jane”

The animated and live action children’s series tells the story of environmentalist Jane, a 9-year-old child on a mission to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals around the world.

Friday, April 21 – “Ghosted – No Answer”

The film, full of action, romance and adventure, stars Chris Evans (“Captain America”, “In Defense of Jacob”, “A Bond of Love”) and Ana de Armas (“Blonde”, “007: Without Time to Die”, “Blade Runner 2049”) directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”).

Friday, April 28 – “After the Feast”

Comedy, mystery, murder series from Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord. In season two, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is back to solve a new case: a murder that took place during a wedding. The series innovates the genre by presenting, in each episode, a new account of the fateful night from the point of view of a different character.

Friday, April 28 – “Frog and Toad”

Children’s series based on Arnold Lobel’s acclaimed series about the story of two best friends who know that the secret of friendship is not only liking the same things, but also embracing what makes you different.

end of season

Friday, April 7 – “Hello, Tomorrow!”

Starring Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), an Emmy and Critics Choice award-winning actor, the series shows a future with a retro aspect and tells the story of Jack Billings, a salesman of great talent and ambition, who leads a team that sells houses on the moon. The cast also includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams and Hank Azaria.

Friday, April 21 – “Extrapolations – An Unsettling Future”

The limited series from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”) introduces the idea of ​​a near future, in which the chaotic effects of climate change have become commonplace. in our day to day. The star-studded cast includes Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane and more.

