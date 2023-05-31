Apple TV+ coming soon with these 7 top series and movies





Apple TV+ is already packed with tons of great content, but there’s a lot more to come. OMT editor Jaron Krauk tells you which 7 new titles he’s looking forward to.

Apple TV+ is one of my favorite streaming services. Simple reason: It puts quality over quantity. The company doesn’t mind spending a lot of money on new titles. But which seven should you already have on your agenda?

7 movies and series coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ produces both movies and series. These seven are the oatmeal currants of the future as far as I’m concerned.

Napoleon

Napoleon is one of the most famous figures in history. So it should come as no surprise that Apple TV+ wants to make a great movie out of it. We look to his brilliant strategic mind and his relentless ambition.

In Joaquin Phoenix, Apple has found the Joker to make this project a success. That’s why he crawls into the skin of the French. The film will hit theaters and Apple TV+ this fall.

assassins of the flower moon

This is the movie that has been in the news since the launch of Apple TV+. i am talking assassins of the flower moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. The production features a true star cast including Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

assassins of the flower moon A mix of western and crime. When oil is discovered beneath Native American soil, white men with evil intentions pounce on it to enrich themselves. It leads to murder and manipulation. We wouldn’t be surprised if this film competes for an Oscar.

Argyll

Talking about the star cast, same is the case with Argylle. The film stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Apple TV+ doesn’t want to say much about the plot right now. streaming service just wants to say that we’re in Argyll Follow an unnamed detective who travels the world for his job. From London and New York to overseas orders. The film should be released sometime in 2023.

crowded room

Of course we primarily know Tom Holland as Spider-Man, but he’s proven that the actor is very versatile in the Apple TV+’s cherry. Soon he will be back on the streaming service crowded room,

yes, it’s quite different from Spider Man, In this ten-part series, he plays a man who is arrested after a shooting in 1979 in New York. During interrogation we see his special history.

masters of the wind on Apple TV+

this series is just like that assassins of the flower moon Streaming service has been around since its inception. But unlike the above film, this series still does not have a release date. However, it still looks set to release in 2023.

This project from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks focuses on bomber pilots during World War II. so it’s the successor band of Brothers, What’s special about this project is that it will be the first show that is actually produced by an Apple studio.

Break in

Previously this list had the focus of Spider-Man, now it’s Luthor. Well, Idris Elba. The actor already has several stellar roles to his name and will have one more this year. and very quickly, because Break in Will air on Apple TV+ from June 28.

This sequence lasts for seven hours, which is the exact time for the entire event. This takes place on a seven-hour flight that is hijacked. Alba plays the role of a negotiator who has to solve the problem. But will he be successful?

Formula 1 and Apple TV+

The movie doesn’t have a name yet, but we already know that Apple TV+ is in the works. Brad Pitt stars as a Formula 1 driver who returns after his short retirement. Teamed up with a rookie, he faces the titans of the game.

The special thing about this title is that it includes Lewis Hamilton as a producer. Brad Pitt will also drive a real Formula 2 car on the circuit in the film. There are already many rumors regarding this, but there is no clarity about it yet. There is no clarity yet on the release date.

