Apple TV has renewed this series and it stands out in Streaming!

When we talk about streaming platforms, we always tend to talk about Netflix, Disney+, HBO and even Prime Video. All of them very well known all over the world, making great success and not leaving much room for the entry of new platforms in this fantastic quartet. However, sometimes we see new projects coming to the Streaming market that appear on less conventional platforms. That’s what happened for example recently with Apple TV.

Therefore, we are talking about nothing less than Shrinking. A series that arrived on Apple TV in 2023, more specifically in January. It achieved great success all over the world and already has many fans. And as the series was an abnormal success in just two months, it ended up being renewed for a second season. But find out more about Shrinking.

Therefore, Shrinking is an American drama and comedy series created by Brett Goldstein. He tells us the story of a therapist who is in mourning. So he decides to leave his work a little aside and starts to actively express his opinion about the lives of his patients. But will this go well? In some cases yes, but in others…

That said, the project has a fantastic cast with some stars like Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Christa Miller or even Jessica Williams. In other words, it is really a project not to be missed.

All in all, Shrinking is very well positioned to become one of the most globally successful projects Apple TV has launched to date. But let’s wait and see what happens with the second season.

