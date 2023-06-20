Apple TV+ has the ideal binge-watching series to make Netflix jealous





Hailee Steinfeld is one of the biggest rising names in Hollywood. Yet, one of her best performances can be seen on Apple TV+. This Hailee Steinfeld starrer is the perfect binge-watch series for when you’ve finished playing Netflix.

Hollywood is at the feet of Hailee Steinfeld. The actress flashes in more and more major series and films. not only do you hear his voice Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-VerseBut you probably also know her as Kate Bishop Hawkeye on Disney+. Yet her biggest hits can be seen not on Netflix, but on Apple TV+.

Hailee Steinfeld on Apple TV+

Hailee Steinfeld is busy acting and she also has room for a music career. So there’s little this creative jack-of-all-trades can’t do. Yet true film connoisseurs have known her for a long time because of her work on Apple TV+.

was one of the first series on Apple TV+ dickinson, The show was one of the first picks for Netflix and is an energetic and quirky tale set in the 19th century. The series revolves around the life of famous American poet Emily Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld. You follow Emily as she battles against the odds of her time and tries to find her genius with a modern and fresh twist.

It may not sound very spectacular, but it is an amazing series to binge-watch. All three seasons are on the streaming service, so you can watch them all at once.

It’s also cool that each episode on Apple TV+ runs for about thirty minutes. So you can only watch series in between, while you can also follow other series on Netflix. A season takes a total of five hours. Furthermore, the story moves quickly and contains essential satire. Topics such as love, betrayal and the impending war are also discussed.

Ideal alternative to Netflix

You can see just how ahead of her time Emily really is in this Apple TV+ show. Condemned to a life of servitude to men, she longs for death, but her encounter with death gives her perspective. In addition, she also has the gift of becoming invisible and can go about her life without being seen.

The family dynamics of the time also come to the fore in this choice of Netflix. Edward is her strict father and Emily keeps the family dynamic alive. In addition, Emily Jr. has several complicated romantic relationships throughout the series and must deal with society’s expectations.

The great thing about the series is that it’s an old fashioned story told in a fresh, new way. This is partly made possible by the choice of music. You can hear songs from artists like Lizzo and Billie Eilish, who made the iconic scene. As mentioned earlier, the series can be found not on Netflix, but on Apple TV+.

7 Marvel Movies You Need To Watch Before Secret Invasion Begins