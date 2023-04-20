Apple TV Plus loses market share in Brazil during the 1st quarter of the year

the streaming service Apple TV+ lost ground to its rivals among the options available in Brazil within the category. At least, that’s what a survey by the JustWatchwhich showed the market share occupied by the main platforms in the national territory.
The research, then, reveals Netflix as the leader, occupying a good part of the segment in the country with 30%. Next comes Amazon Prime Video, which has 20% of the market share. Altogether, these are the numbers:
- Netflix – 30%;
- Amazon Prime Video – 20%;
- Disney+ – 15%;
- HBO Max – 12%;
- Globoplay – 8%;
- Star+ – 6%;
- Apple TV+ – 3%;
- Other – 6%.
The study took into account the period between January 1 and March 31, 2023. Likewise, this is just a sample, as it only considered the interests of users who access JustWatch. That said, compared to the previous quarter, Apple’s streaming service lost 1 percentage point.
Meanwhile, HBO Max, which will change its name soon, shows a growing market share. After all, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the streaming service was 11% and now has 12%. In this sense, more changes should happen with the change that will add Discovery+ productions to the platform.
Still on Apple TV+, the service recently announced a new miniseries “The Savant” which will have actress Jessica Chastain as the protagonist. In case you are not aware, it is the same name that acted in the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye“, a feature that won Jessica the Oscar for Best Actress in 2022.
Nowadays, the apple platform can be subscribed for a value of BRL 14.90 per month and is available in the package Apple Oneas well as on all branded devices, in addition to consoles, roku tv, Chromecast It is fire tv.