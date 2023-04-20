Apple TV Plus loses market share in Brazil during the 1st quarter of the year

the streaming service Apple TV+ lost ground to its rivals among the options available in Brazil within the category. At least, that’s what a survey by the JustWatchwhich showed the market share occupied by the main platforms in the national territory. The research, then, reveals Netflix as the leader, occupying a good part of the segment in the country with 30%. Next comes Amazon Prime Video, which has 20% of the market share. Altogether, these are the numbers: Netflix – 30%; Amazon Prime Video – 20%; Disney+ – 15%; HBO Max – 12%; Globoplay – 8%; Star+ – 6%; Apple TV+ – 3%; Other – 6%.

















The study took into account the period between January 1 and March 31, 2023. Likewise, this is just a sample, as it only considered the interests of users who access JustWatch. That said, compared to the previous quarter, Apple’s streaming service lost 1 percentage point. Meanwhile, HBO Max, which will change its name soon, shows a growing market share. After all, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the streaming service was 11% and now has 12%. In this sense, more changes should happen with the change that will add Discovery+ productions to the platform.



