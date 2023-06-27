Apple TV+ series ‘Hijack’ review – SeriesTotaal

Idris Elba goes into control mode when his plane becomes the target of hijackers.

Jim Field Smith, Moe Ali |Idris Elba (Sam Nelson), Archie Punjabi (Zahra Ghafoor), Christine Adams (Marsha Smith-Nelson), Max Beesley (Daniel Farrell), Neil Maskell (Stuart), Ben Miles (Robin Allen), Kaisa Hammlund (Anna Kovacs), Zora Bishop (Divia), EA |7 |44-52 minutes |2023

It’s always a bonus when you can apply your work skills to completely different situations. Especially if you can save the lives of others. So it is very fortunate for the two hundred and sixty airline passengers that Sam Nelson is among them during the hijacking. Sam is a professional negotiator in corporate acquisitions and crises. It should come as no surprise, then, that he takes it upon himself to negotiate with the kidnappers in the hopes of leading them in the right direction.

The man is going from Dubai to London, a flight of about six hours. At home, his ex-wife Marsha has hooked up with another man. Sam hopes to restore the bond and thus be a happy family again with son Kai. This poses a threat when the five hijackers take over the device.

If you can draw any conclusions about the seven-part thriller series Break in, So it is that the producers find it extremely difficult and they find it difficult to keep a line in their story. The kidnapping begins when a bullet is found in the toilet. This discovery causes much trouble and chaotic confusion, but forces the kidnappers to quickly reveal themselves.

It is taking a long time to get clarity on what exactly they are planning and especially why. Only in the fifth episode it becomes clear what is the purpose of his actions. So this is a disorganized and above all unprofessional mess. so it shouldn’t be so hard for them to change their mind

Producers George Kay and Jim Field begin communicating an almost endless range of possibilities to the passengers. Since the plug of WiFi has been pulled, so have secret conversations via cardboard bottles, notes and even the chat function of games that bored travelers can play. Meanwhile, Sam is able to extract an emergency message, which ensures that even air traffic control and the authorities know what is happening on the fictional Kingdom Airlines Flight 29.

Break in Happens if we can go to promotional stories in real time. Comparison with wildly successful series 24, for which those involved always manage to arrange a timely cliffhanger, is quickly laid out. Idris Elba is more subtle than Kiefer Sutherland in his supporting role, but the famous actor’s presence shows that his character will be able to pull things off. We’ve been suspicious for a while when Sam isn’t portrayed so sympathetically at first.

The series succeeds in presenting a wide variety of secondary characters. It is logical that there were more than two hundred souls on the ship, but this is not clear. Regularly catch yourself thinking: “Who was that then?” The one weakness of the whole is that if a character is introduced at the end that has a big impact on the outcome. This also applies to the high degree of probability that affects events.

The situation being explosive, there has to be a lot of consultation between the passengers and that can happen only in whispers. Bubbling is difficult to understand at times, so providing subtitles is not an unnecessary luxury. The statements of those involved constantly question the hijackers’ abilities and danger, which doesn’t really raise the tension.

Because of the manageable length of the episodes Break in A series that you watch in one go. Entertaining for sure, but your intelligence is regularly tested. The series is raw and unpolished, lacks a truly quirky plot and is full of loopholes and improbabilities. For example, Alba sits almost indifferently in his chair at first, and then still plays the action hero. Simply because the series has enough momentum and variety to begrudgingly give it the benefit of the doubt.

Break in Can be viewed on Apple TV+.