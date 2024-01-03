Apple Vision Pro | First video creates confusion and panic: “This is madness”

Since the launch of apple vision proThe world is shocked by what is happening at the technical level. And while more and more users are buying brand new products, some viral videos have already started to emerge showing how they can be used, what their functions are and how they look from the outside.

Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses They are already on sale in the United States for $3,499 and have made quite an impact. Some wonder whether this investment (or expense for many) is really worth it for a highly innovative product that still has much to improve.

These lenses allow you to have ‘real life’ peripheral vision but they also leave you Add additional digital screens with all kinds of functionsOr: from setting a dream background to surfing the Internet or entertaining yourself in the background, without losing sight of what is in front of your eyes.



A user with Apple Vision Pro. Justin Lane/EFE

Most viral videos of Apple Vision Pro

In recent times, videos and images captured by users apple vision pro And also from people who don’t have glasses but who observe the unpredictable behavior of those who wear glasses, who seem to intrude into their own worlds.

This has happened since Surprise, fascination and fear for what might happen in the short and medium term., Lenses are already a reality, they are undoubtedly here to stay, what is not yet known is how much potential they have and to what scope they may soon evolve.

The truth is that some videos went viral on social networks in which you can see, for example, How a user uses Apple Vision Pro to work as a DJ, On a completely virtual level you can control music volume, effects, rhythm, intensity and much more. All this, of course, with multiple screens moving left to right and right to left simultaneously.









This product set global trends within days of its release.





Another video that went viral was A young man wearing glasses was sitting in the subway in New York, There, you could see him virtually writing in the air, although on his screen he was actually surfing the Internet while the people traveling with him could not believe his behavior.

This caused all kinds of comments among Internet users, who were astonished by the slow users’ access as well as They have spread panic about what the world will be like in the futureIn a context in which robots are clearly seen performing human tasks. “this is madness”was one of the widespread comments on the network.

For Apple Company, Vision Pro is the first effort “Spatial Computing”, They also highlight that there are 600 applications and games available that were designed for the lens.

At the moment, critics analyzing the product highlight that WhatsApp and Netflix are missing as two essential applications today, although it cannot be ruled out that they could be added in the future. “Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with your physical space,” the company notes on its website.





Daniel Ballesteros

What are Apple Vision Pros for?



According to the specifications that Apple has given about this new product launched last Sunday, it allows you to navigate “Just use your eyes, hands and voice to do the things you love in a way that was never possible before.”

“With Apple Vision Pro, you have an infinite canvas that transforms the way you use your favorite apps. Organize apps anywhere and scale them to the right size, making your dream workspace a reality while still existing in the world around you. Browse the web in Safari, create a to-do list in Notes, chat in Messages, and move seamlessly between them at a glance,” he adds.



Apple Vision Pro is like that. Justin Lane/EFE

It also allows you to “turn any room into your own personal cinema”. Expand your movies, shows and games to the perfect size while feeling part of the action with spatial audio. And with more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, you can enjoy amazing content no matter where you are, whether on a long flight or at home on the couch.