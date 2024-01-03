Apple will work on two foldable iPhones in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

New rumors suggest Apple is working on not one, but two different foldable iPhones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, one of the first folding “clamshell” smartphones to hit the market

first foldable iPhone May be closer than we imagine: a report from Information Suggests Apple will be working on not one, but one bi fold phone In the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series models, which today would already be going through the prototype phase.

Apple reportedly began experimenting with foldable iPhones in 2018, and two of these models are being actively tested today. both have the distinction of being “Clamshell” folding smartphone,

Two different sizes for the first foldable iPhone

Although all clues suggest that Apple will enter the world of folding With the foldable iPad, whose arrival is scheduled for 2026, the company has not closed the door on the arrival of an iPhone with a foldable screen.

They are currently being tested two different prototypes, with different sizes. Although not many details are known about the product, Apple has one objective crossed with this new iPhone version: Create devices twice as thin as current iPhonesSo that even when it is folded, still quite ok,

chances of reverse the format we are used to and put foldable screen outSo that when the device is folded, both sides of the screen face outwards.

On the other hand, Apple may have faced the same challenge as other companies that have already launched foldable smartphones: wrinkle” Which appears in the central part of the screen when the device is opened. According to sources, Apple will bring this device into production only if it can make the panel completely flat Allow use of assistive devices like Apple Pencil,

day to day, It is not clear whether the foldable iPhone (or) will ever see the light of day, Apple may have held talks with various Asian component manufacturers, but it cannot be ruled out that this project could be canceled If the product does not meet the quality standards required by Apple.

