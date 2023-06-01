Apple+’s new sizzle reel brings together great actors in ‘The Crowded Room’

Apple+ gets everyone excited about its upcoming series in its new sizzle reel

Apple+ shared a sizzle reel trailer with the first, sneak peek at all the upcoming series and movies. For example, new seasons of beloved series were shown, but also short snippets from projects that have yet to win our hearts.

new projects

reel gave a little taste of brie larson lessons in chemistrybut also of the new series crowded room by Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

crowded room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman is the creator of this new series.

plot

Tom Holland stars as Danny Sullivan and also serves as an executive producer. The story begins when Danny is arrested after a shooting in New York in 1979.

Throughout the series, nosy Rhea Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) interrogates Danny. Through this interview, elements of Danny’s mysterious past are revealed.