April 12 in History: Commemorative Dates and Relevant Events to Remember

Every day, history is written with a series of significant events that shape the world we live in. April 12th is marked by commemorative dates and relevant events that have taken place over the years. From historical events to special celebrations, this date carries with it a wealth of information and important memories. In this article, we are going to explore some of the remarkable events that took place on April 12th around the world, highlighting commemorative dates and events that deserve to be remembered. Let’s delve into history and find out what makes April 12 significant in the chronology of historical events.

Obstetrician’s Day

The obstetrician or obstetrician are those medical professionals who accompany the pregnant woman. By default, an obstetrician advises and accompanies the woman before pregnancy, during pregnancy, during childbirth and monitors the woman’s health in the postpartum period as well.

The obstetrician thus monitors the health of the mother and the baby throughout the process, helping to prevent and treat any health problems for either of the two.

What it means

Obstetrician is a word that comes from the Latin midwifefrom the verb hinder, which means “stay beside”. Therefore, the obstetrician is literally someone who stands by, who accompanies and helps!

International Day of Manned Space Flight

The International Day for Manned Space Flight is celebrated annually on April 12. The date was implemented through resolution 65/271 of the United Nations General Assembly, on April 7, 2011.

This day marks the first human trip to space, made by Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in 1961. In this way, advances in knowledge about space and international law for its peaceful exploration, such as the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies.

National Humorist Day

April 12th is National Humorist Day. The 12th was chosen to honor Chico Anysio, a Brazilian comedian who was born on April 12, 1931. And died on March 23, 2012, aged 80.

Origin of National Humorist Day

Who presented the project to the Chamber was deputy José Airton (PT-CE). The then president Dilma Rousseff sanctioned the National Humorist Day. To justify the project, the parliamentarian recalled the benefits that laughter brings to health.

In addition to preventing a number of health problems, it also contributes to the improvement of those who are already sick. This happens, according to medical studies, because the immune system is activated because of laughter.

It is even considered a therapy capable of achieving incredible results. Check below the words of José Airton himself about his proposal:

“This project aims to honor all those who make people smile and also the health benefits achieved through laughter. Laughter is a demonstration of well-being that brings people together and brings joy and health. Laughing relaxes tension and generates sympathy that is contagious and helps to live better.

There are not a few Brazilians, especially those from the Northeast, who make humor their profession, transforming their difficulties, their sadness and suffering into an excuse to make people smile”.

Actress and comedian Ingrid Guimarães made a documentary about national humor, entitled “Viver do Riso”, shown on Rede Globo.

Divided into episodes, it shows, in general, how Brazilian comedy is made. In the documentary, she shows the trajectory of humor from the ancient times of Oscarito and Grande Otelo, to the present day.

The first episode of the documentary is dedicated entirely to women who live by laughing. The documentary addresses more controversial topics, such as the sexist content that frequently appears in comedy programs and also about the limits of humor, in addition to many other subjects.

Events

1861 – American Civil War: The war begins with Confederate forces attacking Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina (USA).

1877 – The United Kingdom annexes the Republic of South Africa.

1917 – World War I: Canadian forces successfully complete the capture of Vimy Mountains from the Germans.

1927 – Shanghai Massacre: Chiang Kai-shek orders the execution in Shanghai of members of the Communist Party of China, ending the First United Front.

1935 – First flight of the Bristol Blenheim.

1961 – Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into space and performs the first manned orbital flight, Vostok I.

1981 – The first launch of a Space Shuttle (Columbia) takes place – the STS-1 mission.

1992 — Euro Disney Resort officially opens its Euro Disneyland theme park. The resort and its park’s name are later changed to Disneyland Paris, France.

2011 – The Japan Atomic Energy Agency raises the severity of the Fukushima I nuclear accident to level 7, the highest on the International Nuclear Event Scale.

2012 – Military junta takes power in a coup d’état in Guinea-Bissau.

2014 – The Great Fire of Valparaiso devastates the Chilean city of Valparaiso, killing 16 people, displacing nearly 10,000 residents, and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

Births

1863 – Raul Pompeia, Brazilian writer (d. 1895).

1884 – Otto Fritz Meyerhof, German biochemist and physicist (d. 1951).

1885 – Robert Delaunay, French painter (d. 1941).

1904 – David Jenkins, British rugby union player (d. 1951).

1912 – Oswaldo Louzada, Brazilian actor (d. 2008).

1921 – Lauro de Oliveira Lima, Brazilian educator (d. 2013).

1923 – Ann Miller, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2004).

1931 – Chico Anysio, Brazilian actor, director, composer, writer and commentator (d. 2012).

1933 – Montserrat Caballé, Spanish opera singer

1936 – Charles Napier, American actor (d. 2011).

1940 – Herbie Hancock, American musician

1946 – Ed O’Neill, American actor and Nelson Jobim, Brazilian jurist and politician.

1947 – David Letterman, American television host and comedian.

1956 – Walter Salles, Brazilian filmmaker; and Andy García, Cuban actor.

1959 – Via Negromonte, Brazilian singer and actress.

1971 – Fernando Meligeni, former Brazilian tennis player.

1975 – Camila Morgado, Brazilian actress.

1979 – Claire Danes, American actress and Jennifer Morrison, American actress.

1980 – Brian McFadden, Irish musician and Geovanna Tominaga, Brazilian television presenter.

1994 – Isabelle Drummond, Brazilian actress; and Saoirse Ronan, American actress.

1995 – Dener Gonçalves Pinheiro, Brazilian footballer.

Deaths

1924 – Euclides Pinto Martins, Brazilian aviator (b. 1892).

1927 – Léon Denis, French scholar and writer (b. 1846).

1968 – Afonso Pena Júnior, Brazilian politician and essayist (b. 1879).

1981 – Joe Louis, American boxer (b. 1914).

2009 – Francisco Stockinger, Austrian sculptor, printmaker and cartoonist (b. 1919); Marilyn Chambers, American actress (b. 1952); and João Herrmann Neto, Brazilian politician (b. 1946).

2011 – Serginho Leite, Brazilian humorist and broadcaster (b. 1955).

2012 – Marly Bueno, Brazilian actress (b. 1932).

2014 – Maurício Alves, Brazilian footballer (b. 1990).

2016 – Francisco Nicholson, Portuguese actor and director (b. 1938).

2017 – Charlie Murphy, American actor and screenwriter (b. 1959).